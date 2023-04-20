Home » Shooting on the set of Rust, the prosecutor drops the charges for Alec Baldwin
Health

Shooting on the set of Rust, the prosecutor drops the charges for Alec Baldwin

by admin

Alec Baldwin breathes a sigh of relief after the New Mexico prosecutor’s office decides to file the manslaughter charges in his regards. Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, the actor’s lawyers, welcomed the news, stating that “we encourage a thorough investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.” In January 2020, the actor was charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. If convicted, he could face an 18-month prison sentence.

Two charges remain A decision taken by the two special prosecutors who in March took charge of the investigation to oversee the trial after the lawyer in charge before them had been forced to resign. At the moment, the charges against the film’s gunsmith, Anna Gutierrez-Reid, remain standing. That would give prosecutors the option to keep the investigation into Hutchins’ death open.

The filmmaker had been hit by a lethal bullet from the vintage gun Baldwin was holding during

a test. They should in the meantime
filming will resume in the next few hours interrupted since the day of the tragedy: a pure temporal coincidence with the decision of the prosecutor to drop the charges. It will shoot in Montana with Baldwin still in the lead role, Joel Souza as director and Matthew Hutchins, Halyna’s widower, on board as executive producer. Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed and had pleaded not guilty. The actor, in a hot interview with ABC a few weeks after the tragic event, had insisted that he had not pulled the trigger of the gun.

See also  Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 released, with a unique Thom Browne limited edition

You may also like

Sporting-Juve, CM’s report cards: bomber Rabiot, block Bremer....

Oil bugs poisonous to humans and animals: what...

The phrase on Mancini a Mourinho during Roma-Feyenoord

Multiple sclerosis, a drug can delay the onset...

ZVA industry report: Optics despite the difficult overall...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Lavrov: ‘From the USA...

The silence of men – medicine and health,...

New Mexico prosecutor drops the charge against Baldwin

which benefits will be guaranteed – QuiFinanza

Federal government increases aid for fight against Ebola

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy