The eye weighs just 0.27% of the human body, but receives more than 80% of the information that comes to us from the environment. They are like two doors open to the world and if we want to be able to see what’s out there then we have to take care of our eyes at all stages of life because – be it children with a lazy eye, a nearsighted adult or an elderly person struggling with cataracts and glaucoma – every age has its own vision problems.