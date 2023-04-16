Silvio Berlusconi, very important update from the hospital: everyone with bated breath

Updates arriving for the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, the historic politician and entrepreneur who has been hospitalized for several days.

For 12 days Silvio Berlusconi is admitted to the hospital St. Raphael. The historic politician, leader of Forza Italia and former Italian prime minister, left everyone in suspense due to his worsening health conditions.

As known Berlusconi he was taken to intensive care for a cardio-respiratory crisis, presumably due to an infection. But recent investigations have also revealed that the current president of Monza suffers from one chronic myelomonocytic leukemiaa blood disorder that mostly affects people over 65 years of age.

The world of politics and football is definitely anxious about the conditions of the Knight, a character at the same time loved and discussed for the many feats and controversies in his long public career. Meanwhile, updates have arrived directly from his personal doctor, prof. Alberto Zangrillo.

Zangrillo reassures Berlusconi’s situation. New bulletin only on Monday

The latest official bulletin of the San Raffaele on the conditions of Silvio Berlusconi was issued last April 13 and spoke of an improving situation. But yesterday evening Zangrillo he wanted to add something, reassuring the people dear to him.

“The situation is calm – admitted the doctor and current honorary president of Genoa – If I went to see Genoa and now I’m leaving, you can draw your own conclusions”. Zangrillo therefore implied that the situation of Berlusconi is under control and without particular news regarding medical management.

From the hospital they talk about yet another peaceful and quiet night for the president of Forza Italia, who remains constantly under observation but with less apprehension than last week. The new bulletin doctor will be issued only on the day of Monday.

Berlusconi already admitted a few days ago to friends and relatives of feel significantly better and wanting to go home, continuing treatment and hospitalization within friendly walls. But for now there is no talk of resignation, given that the 86-year-old politician and businessman is still very weak given the ongoing chemotherapy treatments.

The second born Pier Silvio Berlusconi he defined the day before yesterday his father as “an example to admire, because he is tackling everything with strength and commitment. I found him in a good mood but I don’t get into intensive medical matters”. In the meantime Berlusconi must have been happy to hear of his victory Monza last night at the San Siro againstInter.