Simple home remedy protects roses from fungal diseases > – Guide – Garden

Status: 07/12/2023 2:50 p.m

Blackspot, rose rust and powdery mildew are among the typical diseases of roses. A natural household remedy made from garlic and onions strengthens the plants and protects them from infestation.

Inexpensive and easy to produce: A universal spray for rose diseases can be produced very easily. About 100 grams of garlic and 100 grams of onions are needed for two liters of tea. Cut both into small pieces and add two liters of boiling water. Let the whole thing steep for about 30 minutes and then strain it through a towel, for example, so that only the liquid remains. Allow the tea to cool and add a dash of canola oil.

Universal spray for roses made from garlic and onions

Onions are a popular home remedy and also help with rose diseases.

Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray the roses with it. Important: The mixture should best be used preventively, because many rose diseases are very stubborn and often cannot be combated with natural means. It is best to apply the mixture directly to the rose when the leaves shoot out in spring about once a week.

If fungal diseases such as rose rust and blackspot appear on the plant again and again, it is probably in the wrong location. Roses should always be very sunny and airy so that the leaves can dry off quickly after rain.

Further information

Prevent, recognize, fight: the most common rose diseases and rose pests and what you can do about them. more

The rose is considered the queen of flowers. Not only does it look gorgeous, it also requires special care. more

Pests can weaken plants. They can be fought naturally, for example with milk or soap nuts. more

This topic in the program:

Quickly through the garden | 08/05/2023 | 17:30

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

