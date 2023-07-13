Delio “Civil and criminal procedures hinder self-rescue efforts… Delaying the interrogation of the representative is a mistake on the part of the applicant”

Delio, “Efforts for self-rescue such as normalization and investment attraction”… The extent of the damage is ‘yet’

Delio, which was suspected of ‘Coin Run’ by blocking the withdrawal of deposit service users, is trying to collect bonds, attract investments, and normalize its business, but argued that some depositors’ civil and criminal measures are hindering these self-rescue efforts. In addition, it was revealed that the reason for the postponement of the interrogation of the representative related to the rehabilitation process to the 20th was ‘the wrong address of the rehabilitation applicant’.

According to the related industry on the 13th, Delio posted a notice on the progress related to the suspension of withdrawal through its official blog. In the notice, Delio announced the withdrawal of criminal charges against its debtors and said, “Delio’s main task is to recover the principal level of depositors.” .

Delio said, “We are in the process of negotiating and collecting receivables from our clients together with the law firm.” “If debtors are urgently urged to repay receivables, debtors may dispose of receivables at a low price or miss repayment opportunities, so proceed with the collection carefully. in the middle,” he said. However, the amount of damages has not yet been clarified. Regarding this, the company said, “It has been difficult to reveal the extent of the damage caused by the debt because it can affect the negotiations.” “After the procedure with the creditor company is completed, the final amount of loss and return capital will be confirmed,” the company said.

As for the attraction of investment, it is only stated that ‘IR is being conducted for domestic and foreign investors’, so the actual progress cannot be confirmed. Rather, the company argued that the recent criminal charges and rehabilitation applications made by some users are interfering with self-rescue efforts.

In the announcement, Delio said, “Some potential investors are still in the early stages of the situation and civil and criminal disputes have not yet been raised, so they are expressing their opinion to wait and see until this part stabilizes.” It is regrettable that a corporate rehabilitation process was in progress, which significantly hindered the aforementioned self-rescue efforts (normalization and investment attraction).”

Regarding the reason why the interrogation date of the representative of the rehabilitation case, which was scheduled for that day, was postponed to the 20th, “It is because the applicant did not receive all the documents related to rehabilitation because he incorrectly entered the address of Delio as the address from three years ago on the already closed register.” said. It was emphasized that the postponement of the interrogation by the representative was due to the applicant’s legal representative’s mistake, and that Delio did not intentionally avoid or delay it.

In addition, “Delio and the law firm have not expressed any opinion other than that it is ‘difficult to clarify their position’ (related to the rehabilitation application), as it can cause unnecessary misunderstandings.” It is a pity to turn,” he said. “Delio plans to make active efforts to preserve the property of depositors, whether or not it is rehabilitated,” he reiterated.

Regarding this, the victim’s legal representative said, “It is not possible for the creditor to know all the information of the debtor, and he applied for rehabilitation only with the information he could know.”

Meanwhile, through this announcement, it was confirmed that Delio was clearly aware of the rehabilitation process and schedule. Accordingly, it seems highly likely that Delio CEO Jung Sang-ho will attend the interrogation date scheduled for the 20th. The court will decide whether to start the rehabilitation after conducting an interrogation of the representative on the 20th.

