For a long time, medium-length hair was just thought of as a growth phase that should pass until you cut it again or let it grow out entirely. Lately, however, medium-length hair that hits between the shoulders and just below the collarbones has been gaining popularity among hairstylists and celebrities alike because it really suits everyone and because it’s damn versatile. You can style shoulder length hair in different ways and you will find some great ideas in this article.

Ideas on how to style shoulder length hair

Go beyond your usual style and explore the different ways you can style shoulder length hair. This trendy, elegant and so cool hairstyle offers endless possibilities to refresh your look. Blunt bangs, structured layers, multiple chignons and half-up styles – shoulder-length hairstyles guarantee a lot of variety for the ladies.

Simple wavy hairstyle for medium length hair

Once your mane is dry, take a curling iron and shape your strands into light waves. Finally, spritz on some hairspray to add more texture to your hairdo. The great thing about these soft waves is that they allow you to transition into other great shoulder length hairstyles, like a half braid or a twist (if braiding isn’t your forte).

Braid hairstyle for shoulder length hair

The trick to making both of these hairstyles look professional is strategically placing your bobby pins.

Rather than criss-crossing your bobby pins, making them impossible to hide, find small crevices in the braid or twist to slide the clips into. This vintage style can also be worn by braiding or twisting just one side.

Tipp: Another way to play with braids is to go against the grain. In other words, don’t focus on the back or the sides. Instead, try braiding a few strands in the front to flatter your face.

Low knotted ponytail

Love to keep things cute and simple? Low ponytails are perfect for shoulder length strands. Cover up the headband with two knotted strands to add interest to your ponytail.

Style shoulder length hair – Mohawk bun for special days

This next hairstyle might be a bit more sophisticated, but if you’re feeling adventurous, it’s definitely for you! The pretty Mohawk bun is perfect for one of those days when you feel like you’re taking life to the extreme. The best thing about this hairstyle is that you can’t tell from the front that there is a cool bun at the back. It is reminiscent of the motto “business in front, party in back”, except that this is a bun and not a mullet.

Festive hairstyles for shoulder length hair

Festive hairstyles for shoulder-length hair are a real feast for the eyes. Experiment with big, loose curls and a statement accessory for a retro twist. An example is this large beaded accessory that clips over the ear. They say that beauty lies in simplicity. As you prepare for one of the most important days of your life, finding the perfect hairstyle is a must.

Even something as simple as a nice bobby pin or hair accessory can be enough to make you shine even more.

Messy chignon for thin hair

Don’t let the messy shoulder length hairstyles put you off! For this gorgeous look, all you need is a handful of bobby pins, hairspray, and your limitless imagination to tease your curls however you like. The messy bun is undoubtedly one of the trendiest hairstyles in recent years—and make no mistake about it. One of the reasons it’s so popular is the fact that you can wear it on hair of all lengths and hair types.

Layered medium length hair with curls

Is your hair naturally curly? Then don’t hesitate to show it. Wear a shoulder-length hairstyle with layers to allow your tresses to bounce playfully as you go. Additionally, the layers will save you time on styling.

Conclusion: If you’re having trouble styling shoulder-length hair, the best advice is to be open to experimentation! This hair length is great for trying out different hairstyles if you are patient and willing to start over once or twice. The bottom line is: have fun with your hair and don’t give up!

Shoulder length hair – tips for choosing medium length hairstyles depending on hair type and face shape can be found here!