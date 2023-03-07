Home Entertainment He reversed a Celine Dion theme and left everyone speechless
At the launch of the second season of That’s my jamNicole Scherzinger dazzled with her rock version of My heart will go on, an undisputed icon of Celine Dion. In the program hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the singer of The Pussycat Dolls showed off and left everyone speechless with her presentation.

That’s my jam is an American competition with celebrities. Each guest must put all her efforts to go through different musical games. The winner gets a sum of money that he can donate to charities of her choice.

In the season two premiere, Nicole Scherzinger had to sing Celine Dion’s hit My Heart Will Go On, but as if it were performed by Led Zeppelin. Without hesitation, the artist took the stage and performed a unique and electric version of the song.

The rest of his companions, including the driver, could not believe what they were hearing. The audience in the studio erupted in cheers and applause. When she finished her brief presentation of herself, people rose from her seats and cheered.

“Oh, my God! You broke it!” Jimmy Fallon exclaimed. “I don’t know what happened there,” the member of The Pussycat Dolls simply said.

