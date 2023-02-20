The Stadio Olimpico in Rome celebrates Sinisa Mihajlovic, on the day the former Bologna coach would have turned 54. “It’s a wonderful day, made up of so much emotion from me and my children. The affection you are showing is an honor. They have been difficult days, but we are following his message, carrying it in our hearts”. These are the words of his wife Arianna on the sidelines of the tribute, organized as part of the Tour by Sport e Salute SpA in collaboration with the clubs of Rome and Lazio.

A way to remember the man and the footballer. “Talking about the Sinisa champion is trivial. I would like to talk about some characteristics as a person, certain values ​​that never change – said Alessio Scarchilli, now a Giallorossi senior scout and former teammate of Mihajlovic at the time of Roma and Sampdoria, bursting into tears -. Sinisa was a true, sincere teammate. He had a great personality. Until the last day he was an example of strength and courage.”

The readings of the voice actor Mino Caprio, taken from the autobiography of Mihajlovic, “The game of life” were exciting.

Moving are the memories of Maurizio Manzini, historic team manager of Lazio, Nando Orsi and Dario Marcolin who defined Sinisa “a life partner”. Angelo Peruzzi was also present.

The memory of the General Manager of Sport e Salute SpA, Diego Nepi Molineris, is personal: “When one manages the Stadio Olimpico, he manages the stories of great players, coaches and men. After the match, before going to the conference, Sinisa always met with his wife, they kissed and embraced – said Nepi -. It struck me to see this unique scene. There is the value of a player, a man, a father and a husband. Finding that time for the family before a conference has always amazed me – continued the general manager -. The Stadio Olimpico will be the bridge to the future so that Sinisa will never be forgotten”.

The stadium tour, therefore, is further enriched with the Rome and Lazio shirts that belonged to Sinisa. The yellow and red number 4 from its debut at the Olimpico in 1992 and the biancoceleste shirt with number 11, which dates back to the victories of the 2000s. Fans and enthusiasts will be able to admire them every day together with those of other champions, from Monday to Sunday (except done on the dates when the events are scheduled), and then visit the usually inaccessible areas of the facility, such as the mixed area, the changing rooms, the players’ entrance and the pitch.