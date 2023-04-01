An amazing one Jannik Sinner beats number one in the world Carlos Alcaraz and conquer the final of Masters 1000 in Miami. The 21-year-old South Tyrolean, number 11 in the world and tenth seed, beat the 19-year-old Spaniard 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 after a battle that lasted 3 hours and 3 minutes: on Sunday at 7 pm in Italy Sinner will challenge the Russian Daniil Medvedevnumber 5 in the world, who beat his compatriot in the other semifinal Karen Khachanov 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3. The precedents are all in favor of Medvedev, who has won all five matches against the blue, the last one last February in the final of the Rotterdam tournament. For the 27-year-old from Moscow, 18 titles in his career, this is the fifth consecutive final in two months.

Sinner number 6 if he wins in Miami

Sinner, who with this victory ensured his return to the top 10 (he is virtually number 9, in case of final success he would rise to number 6) took his revenge on Alcaraz who had beaten him in the semifinal two weeks ago in Indian Wells, tournament that the Spanish phenomenon had then won returning to the top of the world ranking. The knockout with the South Tyrolean in Miami, where he was defending champion, will bring him back to second place behind Novak Djokovic. Sinner becomes the first Italian to reach two finals in a Masters 1000 after the one in 2021 also lost in Miami against Hurkacz. Against Medvedev, the South Tyrolean will play the tenth final in the major circuit and will go hunting for the eighth title.

(ansa)

The breaking latest news of the match

Sinner starts strong, holds his service and in the fourth game he breaks, going up 3-1. The excellent percentage of primes allows Jannik to move up to 4-1, but Alcaraz reacts and recovers the break from disadvantage to 4 all. In the eleventh game, the Spaniard places another break and goes to serve for the set ahead 6-5 but Sinner, at the end of a game that lasted 14 points, extends the match to the tie-break. The South Tyrolean starts better, going up 4-2, Alcaraz however scores five consecutive points and takes home the first set.

Sinner reacts and wins

In the second set Sinner immediately breaks his opponent’s serve, in the second game he saves two break points but in the fourth he can do nothing: 2-2. In the eighth game Jannik cancels two break points (4-4) and then breaks Alcaraz’s serve to zero by exploiting a sudden empty pass from his rival. The blue does not miss the opportunity and equalizes the count of the sets. Sinner also starts strong in the third set, immediately placing the break, Alcaraz tries not to give up, gets – but does not exploit – an opportunity for the counter-break in the sixth game (4-2) and then gives up the serve again. Jannik goes to serve for the match and closes 6-2 with a crossed forehand at the first match-point.

Sinner and the challenge to Medvedev

“Even tonight they played at a very high level – commented the blue, quoted by Federtennis -. I tried to do my best: in the third set I saw him in a bit of difficulty. We fought until the end, we we both tried to play aggressive tennis: this time I won and I’m really happy. Medvedev? I’m happy to revisit it again, I couldn’t wait. It will be different from Rotterdam, because conditions are very different here.”