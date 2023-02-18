Jannik Sinner is in the final in Rotterdam. The South Tyrolean, back from the success in Montpellier last Sunday, continued his clear path by also winning the semifinal in straight sets. To fold Dutch tallon greek trail, no. 61 in the world, however, had to work harder than expected: 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in 1h and 55′ of excellent tennis. For the 21-year-old from Sesto Pusteria it is the 9th final in his career on the major circuit (7 titles and only 1 defeat so far).

Sinner, a perfect match

Sinner was practically perfect (26 winners and just 11 unforced errors with 0 break points allowed) against an opponent who served well and fought with great regularity (27 winners and 20 errors). He exploited the only break point of the match to bring home the first fraction (7-5) and then in the decisive tie-break he exploited a forehand just wide from his rival to obtain the decisive mini-break with which he made the difference closing at the second match-point with a splendid backhand lob.

“I handled the pressure well”

“It wasn’t an easy match,” Sinner said in the end, who dedicated the success to his grandfather, who passed away at the age of 91 less than a month ago. “I felt a lot of pressure since I was playing against the crowd but I’m happy with how I handled it. I tried to be aggressive, sometimes I succeeded and sometimes I didn’t. In the tie-break I was a bit unlucky at 5-3 (one of his balls went out a millimeter, ndr) but I’m happy with how I played. Now I will find Medvedev. He’s very solid, he serves well, breaking him is difficult. I’ll have to beat well and have courage. He has always beaten me up to now but I will try to reverse course,” he concluded.

Final against Medvedev

In the final (Sunday, 3.30 pm) Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev, ex n. 1 in the world (now 11) and seeded no. 6, who swept away (6-1 6-2) the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. For Medvedev it is the 28th final in the major circuit, the first of the season: so far he has won 15 titles, the last one however last October in Vienna. Sinner will have to dispel a taboo given that so far he has always lost to the Russian in 4 previous matches, among other things all played on indoor carpet: twice in Marseille, in 2020 (1-6, 6-1, 6-2) and in 2021 (6-2, 6-4) then at the ATP Finals in Turin in 2021, in which he came very close to success losing only by 6-0, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6) finally last year in Vienna when he was liquidated with a clear 6-4, 6-2.