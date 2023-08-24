Sisifemia: The Dangerous Obsession of Workplace Perfectionism

Introducing Sisifemia: The Dangerous Obsession of Doing Everything Well in the Workplace

In the ever-evolving landscape of the 21st century labor dynamics, new words and anglicisms have emerged to reflect the realities of the modern workforce. Terms like freelance, engagement, and networking are now commonly used. However, while these words capture the essence of contemporary work, they also bring to light certain negative phenomena associated with it. Burnout and workaholism are just a few examples of the negative impacts excessive work can have on individuals’ mental and physical well-being.

But until recently, there was no term that truly encapsulated the obsession, fueled by ambition, self-demand, and perfectionism, of wanting to excel in every aspect of one’s professional life. This dangerous trend, with serious implications for mental and physical health, now has a name: sisifemia. Coined by José Manuel Vicente, director of the Chair of Expert Evaluative Medicine at the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM), sisifemia is inspired by the Greek myth of Sisyphus.

Sisifemia refers to a health disorder that arises from the mental and physical exhaustion experienced by employees who are constantly striving to achieve unattainable objectives, whether set by their company or self-imposed. These individuals face excessive workloads and relentlessly pursue perfection, yet never feel satisfied despite their best efforts.

Dr. Vicente, who has observed numerous patients displaying these shared characteristics, noticed a pattern of emotional devastation and the development of related symptoms. He found that the constant fatigue experienced by these individuals had a common underlying cause: sisifemia.

People suffering from sisifemia find it nearly impossible to distance themselves from work during their time off. Their minds continuously ruminate over pending tasks, analyze their performance, and berate themselves for not meeting their own impossibly high standards. They lengthen their working hours, sacrifice sleep and leisure activities, and limit their social interactions to their work environment. Unfortunately, this intense dedication often yields subpar results. To compensate, many turn to excessive caffeine consumption or rely on anxiety medication to cope with the pressures they inherently place on themselves.

However, sisifemia is not solely a mental health issue. Dr. Vicente warns that it also has significant physical consequences. Long-term sufferers of sisifemia may experience cardiac conditions, such as heart attacks, irregular heart rhythms, and sustained high blood pressure. The condition also contributes to an increased risk of stroke. Additionally, physical pain, including back pain, headaches, and obesity, may manifest as a result of the intricate connection between the body and the mind.

Sisifemia is a reflection of the unhealthy relationship many individuals have with work. Partly driven by an overwhelming need for external validation and perpetuated by a competitive job market, this phenomenon has been exacerbated by the rise of teleworking during the pandemic. The blurred boundaries between work and personal life have made it easier to bring work home, leading to an increase in hours worked without compensation.

Experts emphasize the importance of recognizing the impact of work on mental health. Noelia García-Guirao, a legal expert in prevention of occupational risks, explains that existing laws and professionals in the field have the necessary tools to address the psychosocial aspects of workplace mental health. However, García-Guirao warns against overlabeling and unnecessarily pathologizing normal personality traits. While naming and identifying conditions like sisifemia can aid in understanding and developing effective treatment strategies, care must be taken to avoid generalizing and to recognize the individual complexity of each person’s experience.

Certain professions, such as doctors, financial consultants, auditors, lawyers from large firms, and social service workers, are particularly susceptible to sisifemia due to their high levels of demand and pressure. However, anyone who feels the need to prove themselves or faces the pressure of new challenges, such as a promotion, can fall into the sisifemia loop. Young people and trainees, often subjected to exploitation and low pay, are also at risk.

It is crucial to remember, as Dr. Vicente states, that work should not consume our entire lives. The culture of overworking needs to be addressed, and the boundaries between work and personal life should be established and respected. Work should not pose a risk to an individual’s well-being, regardless of their profession. Recognizing the importance of mental health in the workplace and implementing appropriate prevention mechanisms is essential for creating a healthier work environment for all.

