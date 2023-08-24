Aymeric Laporte Bids Farewell to Manchester City, Expected to Join Al Nassr

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte bid farewell to Manchester City after five and a half seasons with the club. In a message posted on his social media platforms, Laporte expressed his honor and gratitude for his time at the English club. It is widely expected that he will sign with Al Nassr, a team associated with Cristiano Ronaldo.

During his tenure at Manchester City, Laporte made many unforgettable memories which he will cherish. He reflected on the good times such as winning trophies, achieving victories, scoring goals, and experiencing thrilling matches in the Premier League. However, he also acknowledged the tough times, including injuries, defeats, and personal mistakes.

Laporte thanked everyone who played a role in his journey, including the Manchester City board, coaches, teammates, and the devoted fans who supported him throughout his time at the club. He emphasized that every moment, whether positive or negative, contributed to shaping him into the player he is today.

The defender, 29 years old and a Spanish international, has appeared in 180 games for Manchester City, scoring twelve goals and providing three assists. Last season, he played a crucial role in helping the team secure the European championship. In total, Laporte has won 15 titles with the club, including four Premier League titles.

Prior to joining Manchester City, Laporte played for Athletic Club and participated in 222 games, scoring ten goals and registering four assists. His move to Al Nassr has not yet been officially confirmed by the Saudi Arabian club.

In his farewell message, Laporte expressed his deep connection to Manchester City and the pleasure he experienced while wearing the club’s colors. He also expressed his desire to reunite with City fans sometime in the future.

Football enthusiasts and Manchester City supporters eagerly anticipate Laporte’s next chapter in his football career as he prepares to join Al Nassr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

