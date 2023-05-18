Six health workers from Galliera with scabies – Primocanale.it

GENOVA – SSix health workers at the Galliera hospital in Genoa have contracted scabies in the last 48 hours. Confirmation came from the same hospital through a note. At the moment there are no cases among the patients.

The cases of scabies in Liguria are increasing: in 2023 already 386

From the hospital they let it be known that the situation is constantly monitored through the joint work of preventive medicine, dermatology, the CIO (Hospital Infection Control) and the office of health professions and infectious diseases and that all the necessary sanitary measures have been implemented as per company protocol.