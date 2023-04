December 14, 2016. The Federal Government’s sixth report on the development of long-term care insurance and the status of long-term care was approved by the cabinet on December 14, 2016. It provides a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the situation of long-term care insurance in Germany in the period 2011 to 2015 and thus shortly before the introduction of the new definition of the need for long-term care and the new assessment tool.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook