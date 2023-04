370 people in Austria died in 2022 as a result of malignant melanoma (black skin cancer). This is the result of figures presented yesterday at a press conference organized by MedUni Vienna in cooperation with Vienna General Hospital and the “Living with Cancer” initiative. In the meantime, however, the survival rates have improved significantly, said Christoph Höller, dermatologist at Vienna General Hospital. One reason for this is the development of combined immunotherapy.