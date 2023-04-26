German Bundestag – Government: African markets have “great potential”

Berlin: (hib/EMU) According to the Federal Government, the opportunities for the German economy in most of the 54 African markets can be rated as “fundamentally positive”. That goes from an answer (20/6360) on a small request (20/6007) of the CDU/CSU faction.

The African continent harbors great potential for German companies due to its high population and economic growth, its growing middle class and its diverse markets, the answer said. Especially in innovative, sustainable sectors such as water management, food processing or recycling and waste management, companies from Germany have a good reputation with their products “Made in Germany”.

Since small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in particular do not yet have much knowledge of the African markets, a “certain entrepreneurial reluctance” to export to and invest in African countries can be observed. This is where the business network Africa should support. According to the federal government, this offers information and advice especially for SMEs that want to become economically active on the African continent and bundles information about foreign trade promotion and development cooperation.