Daniel Radcliffe had a baby | Entertainment

Actor and star of the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe had his first child, which was given to him by 5-year-old actress Erin Drake.

For more than ten years, the most famous wizard in the world has been enjoying himself next to his chosen one, Erin Drake, who is from Daniel Radcliffe older than 5 years. They were recently photographed by the paparazzi on the street when it was discovered that Erin in a different stateand the actor used this opportunity to share the good news with his followers on social networks.

Now, the popular couple has been snapped taking another stroll through the streets of New York City, but this time they were pushing a stroller with their baby in it. It is not yet known whether they had a son or a daughter. Daniel tried to hide under a cap and a protective face mask, but the paparazzi still noticed him.

“Daniel and Erin couldn’t be happier, they’re absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to become a family of three. They recently broke the news to their families and friends and it’s a very exciting time for them,” a source close to them revealed to The Mirror after the news broke. to wait for the new arrival.

“Daniel is really excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they’re going to be great parents,” another source confirmed to The Sun.

Danijer and Erin met while working together on the film “Kill Your Loved Ones” in 2012 and have been together for more than ten years. So far, Erin has starred in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Good Girls Revolt” and “Still Alice”, which was nominated for an Oscar.

