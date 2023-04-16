Sky – Inter-Monza, Inzaghi-managers confrontation at San Siro: “Meeting served for…”

After the defeat against Monza, the 11th of the season in the league, there was a confrontation at the San Siro stadium between the Nerazzurri coach and the management

The black period continues dell’Inter in the league, with Monza clearing the San Siro thanks to Caldirola’s goal and condemning the Nerazzurri to a truly profound crisis. And, as reported by Sky Sport, Simone Inzaghi and the Inter managers had a confrontation in the belly of the Meazza after yet another KO of the season.

“After the defeat against Monza, the 11th of the season in the league, there was a confrontation at the San Siro stadium between the Nerazzurri coach and the management: Zhang, Marotta, Antonello, Ausilio and Baccin were present. As happened in other times after losing, the match served to analyze the defeat. The coach left the stadium after midnight, half an hour later it was Steven Zhang who left San Siro. Shortly after the other Nerazzurri managers left.” .

April 16, 2023

