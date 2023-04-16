Kanye West’s Classic ‘Maison Margiela Custom Mask’ Is Up for $50,000

One of Kanye West’s custom masks from Maison Margiela, which garnered attention during his 2013 Yeezus tour, is now on sale at Grailed for $50,000.

The “Yeezus” tour ten years ago was regarded as a critical moment for Kanye West to become a superstar, especially in the modeling part. On the stage, Kanye West wore the “Artisanal” series of masks customized by Maison Margiela. These masks were inlaid with countless crystals, which not only exuded a mysterious atmosphere, but also sparked heated discussions in the fashion industry afterwards. It is understood that the cooperation project was led by Matthieu Blazy, the current creative director of Bottega Veneta, when he was the chief designer of Maison Margiela, and Kanye West himself was also his loyal fan.

One of the Kanye West x Maison Margiela custom masks is currently on sale at Grailed. The seller describes the item as follows: “This is the Maison Margiela mask worn by Kanye West during the Yeezus tour in 2013. This is a one-of-a-kind piece and due to the amount of messages I receive at this time, I will not comment on the low offer Respond.”