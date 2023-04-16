New Android Malware Appears on Google Play! 67 Apps Steal Personal Information and Make Mobile Phones Spray Power- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Android mobile phone users, if you find that your mobile phone or tablet device equipped with Android system suddenly becomes hot for no reason, or has abnormal power consumption, you must pay more attention! Because it is likely that the mobile phone has previously downloaded an App application program, which has been secretly infected by a new type of malware called “Goldoson”.
According to the detection by the security researchers of the information security company McAfee, recently on the Google Play store platform, there have been a total of 63 apps of the tool application type, which have been installed and downloaded more than 100 million times, and have been attacked by the new malware “Goldoson”. invasive infection.
Please read on…
The way of its dissemination is mainly to lock the Android device as the target of the attack. By adding and hiding the remote malicious code and components containing the malware in the third-party application library, it makes unknowing application developers access In the process of third-party libraries, the application is infected with malware. Correspondingly, the devices of Android mobile phone users may also have previously downloaded applications that are invaded by malware, exposing the device to an information security threat environment where personal data may be improperly stolen and leaked.
After the malicious software invades the device, it will not only steal all the information of the installed and downloaded applications on the device, but also collect relevant data such as the user’s WiFi connection, GPS location, etc., and even without the consent of the device user, It silently loads an advertising campaign that can click on a specific URL in the background of the device to earn illegal advertising revenue.
McAfee said that after detecting traces of the “Goldoson” new malware on the Google Play store platform, it has immediately reported to Google and the App developers affected by the malware infection. So far, there are 63 tool-type apps that are known to be infected, and there are about 27 apps. The developers of the apps have updated the versions of the apps to the latest version. In addition, as many as 36 apps have been forcibly removed from Google Play because they have not yet met the review of Google’s security mechanism.
The 63 malware-infected apps released this time are recommended to be deleted and uninstalled from the device as soon as possible if Android phone and tablet users have downloaded them before. If the latest updated version of the App has been released, update to the latest version as soon as possible. In addition, it is recommended to install legal and well-known anti-virus software to scan and detect malware to ensure that mobile and tablet devices are in an information-safe environment.
The following is the complete list of 63 tool applications that McAfee found to be infected by malware this time
in,There are 27 Apps in totalHas been updated to the latest version, the list is as follows:
L.POINT with L.PAY／Installation 10M+ Updated
Money Manager Expense & Budget／Installation 10M+ Updated
TMAP ／Installation 10M+ Updated
Lotte Cinema ／Installation 10M+ Updated
Genie Music ／Installation 10M+ Updated
Cultureland version 2 ／Installation 5M+ Updated
GOM Player ／Installation 5M+ Updated
LIVE Score Real-Time score／Installation 5M+ Updated
GOM Audio – Music, Sync lyrics ／Installation 1M+ Updated
TV – All About Video ／Installation 1M+ Updated
Guninday ／Installation 1M+ Updated
LOTTE WORLD Magicpass ／Installation 1M+ Updated
Norae bang ／Installation 1M+ Updated
Korea Subway Info: Metroid ／Installation 1M+ Updated
Happy Mobile Happy Screen／Installation 1M+ Updated
Girl singer WorldCup ／Installation 500K+ Updated
Cultureland Plus ／Installation 100K+ Updated
Lotteworld Seoul Sky／Installation 100K+ Updated
Money Manager (Remove Ads) ／100K+ Installs Updated
ECloud ／Installation 100K+ Updated
SCinema ／Installation 50K+ Updated
Ticket Office ／Installation 50K+ Updated
Lotteworld Aquarium ／Installation 50K+ Updated
Lotteworld Water Park ／Installation 50K+ Updated
Random number ／Installation 50K+ Updated
GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l ／10K+ Installs Updated
Cinecube ／Installation 5K+ Updated
There are 36 Apps in totalIt has been forcibly removed from the Google Play Store platform. The list is as follows:
Swipe Brick Breaker ／Installation 10M+ Removed
Megabox ／Installation 5M+ Removed
Pikicast ／Installation 5M+ Removed
Compass 9: Smart Compass ／Installation 1M+ Removed
Item mania／Installation 1M+ Removed
Bounce Brick Breaker ／Installation 1M+ Removed
InfiniteSlice Infinite Slice ／Installation 1M+ Removed
SomNote – Beautiful note app／Installation 1M+ Removed
GoodTVBible／Installation 1M+ Removed
UBhind: Mobile Tracker Manager／Installation 1M+ Removed
Mafu Driving Free ／Installation 1M+ Removed
FSP Mobile ／Installation 500K+ Removed
Audio Recorder ／Installation 100K+ Removed
Catmera／Installation 100K+ Removed
Simple Air／Installation 100K+ Removed
Snake Ball Lover／100K+ Installs Removed
Play Geto／Installation 100K+ Removed
Memory Memo／Installation 100K+ Removed
PB Stream ／Installation 100K+ Removed
Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons ／100K+ Installs Removed
T map for KT, LGU+／Installation 50K+ Removed
AOG Loader ／Installation 10K+ Removed
Swipe Brick Breaker 2 ／10K+ Installs Removed
Safe Home1／Installation 0K+ Removed
Chuncheon ／Installation 10K+ Removed
Fantaholic ／Install volume 5K+ Removed
TNT ／Installation 5K+ Removed
Bestcare Health ／Installation 1K+ Removed
InfinitySolitaire ／Install volume 1K+ Removed
New Safe ／Installation 1K+ Removed
Cashnote ／Installation 1K+ Removed
TDI News ／Installation 1K+ Removed
Eyesting ／500+ Installs Removed
TingSearch ／Installation 50+ Removed
Krieshachu Fantastic / 50+ installs Removed
Yeonhagogokka ／Installs 10+ Removed
