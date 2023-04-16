New Android Malware Appears on Google Play! 67 Apps Steal Personal Information and Make Mobile Phones Spray Power- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Picture/Pixabay)

Android mobile phone users, if you find that your mobile phone or tablet device equipped with Android system suddenly becomes hot for no reason, or has abnormal power consumption, you must pay more attention! Because it is likely that the mobile phone has previously downloaded an App application program, which has been secretly infected by a new type of malware called “Goldoson”.

According to the detection by the security researchers of the information security company McAfee, recently on the Google Play store platform, there have been a total of 63 apps of the tool application type, which have been installed and downloaded more than 100 million times, and have been attacked by the new malware “Goldoson”. invasive infection.

The way of its dissemination is mainly to lock the Android device as the target of the attack. By adding and hiding the remote malicious code and components containing the malware in the third-party application library, it makes unknowing application developers access In the process of third-party libraries, the application is infected with malware. Correspondingly, the devices of Android mobile phone users may also have previously downloaded applications that are invaded by malware, exposing the device to an information security threat environment where personal data may be improperly stolen and leaked.

McAfee Jinqi discovered that there are as many as 63 tool applications infected by the new “Goldoson” malware. (Picture taken from McAfee official blog)

After the malicious software invades the device, it will not only steal all the information of the installed and downloaded applications on the device, but also collect relevant data such as the user’s WiFi connection, GPS location, etc., and even without the consent of the device user, It silently loads an advertising campaign that can click on a specific URL in the background of the device to earn illegal advertising revenue.

McAfee said that after detecting traces of the “Goldoson” new malware on the Google Play store platform, it has immediately reported to Google and the App developers affected by the malware infection. So far, there are 63 tool-type apps that are known to be infected, and there are about 27 apps. The developers of the apps have updated the versions of the apps to the latest version. In addition, as many as 36 apps have been forcibly removed from Google Play because they have not yet met the review of Google’s security mechanism.

The 63 malware-infected apps released this time are recommended to be deleted and uninstalled from the device as soon as possible if Android phone and tablet users have downloaded them before. If the latest updated version of the App has been released, update to the latest version as soon as possible. In addition, it is recommended to install legal and well-known anti-virus software to scan and detect malware to ensure that mobile and tablet devices are in an information-safe environment.

The following is the complete list of 63 tool applications that McAfee found to be infected by malware this time

in,There are 27 Apps in totalHas been updated to the latest version, the list is as follows:

L.POINT with L.PAY／Installation 10M+ Updated

Money Manager Expense & Budget／Installation 10M+ Updated

TMAP ／Installation 10M+ Updated

Lotte Cinema ／Installation 10M+ Updated

Genie Music ／Installation 10M+ Updated

Cultureland version 2 ／Installation 5M+ Updated

GOM Player ／Installation 5M+ Updated

LIVE Score Real-Time score／Installation 5M+ Updated

GOM Audio – Music, Sync lyrics ／Installation 1M+ Updated

TV – All About Video ／Installation 1M+ Updated

Guninday ／Installation 1M+ Updated

LOTTE WORLD Magicpass ／Installation 1M+ Updated

Norae bang ／Installation 1M+ Updated

Korea Subway Info: Metroid ／Installation 1M+ Updated

Happy Mobile Happy Screen／Installation 1M+ Updated

Girl singer WorldCup ／Installation 500K+ Updated

Cultureland Plus ／Installation 100K+ Updated

Lotteworld Seoul Sky／Installation 100K+ Updated

Money Manager (Remove Ads) ／100K+ Installs Updated

ECloud ／Installation 100K+ Updated

SCinema ／Installation 50K+ Updated

Ticket Office ／Installation 50K+ Updated

Lotteworld Aquarium ／Installation 50K+ Updated

Lotteworld Water Park ／Installation 50K+ Updated

Random number ／Installation 50K+ Updated

GOM Audio Plus – Music, Sync l ／10K+ Installs Updated

Cinecube ／Installation 5K+ Updated

There are 36 Apps in totalIt has been forcibly removed from the Google Play Store platform. The list is as follows:

Swipe Brick Breaker ／Installation 10M+ Removed

Megabox ／Installation 5M+ Removed

Pikicast ／Installation 5M+ Removed

Compass 9: Smart Compass ／Installation 1M+ Removed

Item mania／Installation 1M+ Removed

Bounce Brick Breaker ／Installation 1M+ Removed

InfiniteSlice Infinite Slice ／Installation 1M+ Removed

SomNote – Beautiful note app／Installation 1M+ Removed

GoodTVBible／Installation 1M+ Removed

UBhind: Mobile Tracker Manager／Installation 1M+ Removed

Mafu Driving Free ／Installation 1M+ Removed

FSP Mobile ／Installation 500K+ Removed

Audio Recorder ／Installation 100K+ Removed

Catmera／Installation 100K+ Removed

Simple Air／Installation 100K+ Removed

Snake Ball Lover／100K+ Installs Removed

Play Geto／Installation 100K+ Removed

Memory Memo／Installation 100K+ Removed

PB Stream ／Installation 100K+ Removed

Inssaticon – Cute Emoticons ／100K+ Installs Removed

T map for KT, LGU+／Installation 50K+ Removed

AOG Loader ／Installation 10K+ Removed

Swipe Brick Breaker 2 ／10K+ Installs Removed

Safe Home1／Installation 0K+ Removed

Chuncheon ／Installation 10K+ Removed

Fantaholic ／Install volume 5K+ Removed

TNT ／Installation 5K+ Removed

Bestcare Health ／Installation 1K+ Removed

InfinitySolitaire ／Install volume 1K+ Removed

New Safe ／Installation 1K+ Removed

Cashnote ／Installation 1K+ Removed

TDI News ／Installation 1K+ Removed

Eyesting ／500+ Installs Removed

TingSearch ／Installation 50+ Removed

Krieshachu Fantastic / 50+ installs Removed

Yeonhagogokka ／Installs 10+ Removed

