Slafood, from 30 chefs recipes to support people with ALS – Nutrition

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 03 – Slafood, a professional association of Italian chefs, was born to support the nutritional management projects of the NeMO (Neuromuscular Omnicenter) Clinical Centers, a national network specialized in the treatment and research on ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) and neuromuscular diseases.



More than thirty chefs have joined the initiative, presented today at the Congusto Gourmet Institute in Milan, including masters Carlo Cracco and Roberto Valbuzzi. The purpose of the new association is to increasingly improve the quality of life of those living with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord that allow voluntary muscle movements.



Among the activities of the association is that of proposing “tasty and satisfying recipes for people with ALS”. The association starts from an idea of ​​Davide Rafanelli, entrepreneur and president of the newborn association who has spent the last ten years in the field of food and social inclusion projects and who has been living with the disease for almost two years and is a patient of the Center NeMO of Milan. The initiative was carried out with Roberto Carcangiu, president of Apci Chef, professional association of Italian chefs and vice president of Slafood. Beneficiaries of the support projects promoted by Slafood are the NeMO Clinical Centres. Slafood will promote specific events, dinners and projects involving chefs, cooks, master pizza makers and companies in the food sector to raise funds to support nutritional management. (HANDLE).

