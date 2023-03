Getting less sleep has become synonymous with efficiency because we delude ourselves that we can get more done if we stay awake longer. Completely unfounded belief because the so-called ‘brainwashing’ takes place at night, i.e. a cleaning operation of the brain cells which is essential for eliminating toxic substances which would otherwise accumulate, increasing the risk of dementia.

There is ferment on the subject, as can also be read in a item are The Guardian.