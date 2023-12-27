Sleeping (better) at the weekend reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke: research

New Studies Show the Importance of Sleep for Heart Health and Dementia Prevention

New research studies have shed light on the importance of sleep for overall health, particularly in relation to heart health and dementia prevention. Three recent studies offer insights into how sleep patterns can impact the body and how certain lifestyle changes can improve overall well-being.

One study, published in the journal Sleep Health, found that making up for lost sleep on weekends can have a significant positive effect on heart health. The study observed that individuals who usually sleep less than 6 hours a night can reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke, with some experiencing a decrease in cardiovascular events by about 60% when they make up for lost sleep on weekends. The research, conducted on 3,400 volunteers for a year, suggested that sleeping at least two hours more than usual on weekends can lead to a decisive drop in cardiovascular risks.

Another study conducted by neuroscientists from the Perelman School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania focused on the impact of stress on sleep. The study found that stress can improperly activate neurons in the hypothalamus, leading to microarousals during non-REM sleep. The findings suggest that inhibiting these neurons could represent a new way to combat insomnia.

Additionally, research published in Neurology highlighted the importance of regular sleep patterns in dementia prevention. The study, conducted on over 88 thousand patients, found that having regular sleep and waking times can reduce the risk of developing dementia. Individuals with irregular sleep patterns were 53% more likely to develop dementia than those who maintained regular sleep schedules.

The findings from these studies emphasize the essential role of sleep in overall health and well-being. Whether it’s making up for lost sleep on weekends, managing stress to improve sleep quality, or maintaining regular sleep patterns to prevent dementia, the research offers valuable insights into how lifestyle changes can positively impact sleep and overall health.

These new studies provide important information for individuals looking to improve their sleep and take control of their health. Researchers continue to explore the link between sleep and overall well-being, offering new ways to promote better sleep habits and overall health.

Share this: Facebook

X

