Title: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Gets a Taste of His Own Medicine at Inkcarceration Festival

Introduction: Slipknot’s iconic frontman, Corey Taylor, known for his eerie stage presence, recently experienced a spine-chilling encounter himself at the Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio. The festival, held at the Ohio State Reformatory, a renowned haunted prison, provided Taylor with an unexpected scare he won’t soon forget.

Body:

The Inkcarceration Festival, an annual metal and tattoo event, boasted Slipknot as the headlining act. However, even the band members found time to explore and enjoy the festival’s unique features.

The Ohio State Reformatory, famously featured in the film “The Shawshank Redemption,” added to the festival’s allure. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the haunted prison, both through guided tours and independent exploration.

Corey Taylor, eager to dive into the experience, ventured into the prison’s haunted house attraction called “Blood Prison.” Taylor’s bravery faced a real test as he encountered costumed actors who were determined to send chills down his spine. Jumpscares and unexpected appearances became the norm in this terrifying environment.

Video footage shared by Louder Sound captures Taylor’s genuine fear as a masked man unexpectedly startles him. His initial shock is followed by a brief rebound and laughter, demonstrating his ability to face his fears head-on.

The Inkcarceration Festival, which ran from July 14-16, featured a formidable lineup of metal acts. Apart from Slipknot, other headliners included Limp Bizkit and Panther. Additionally, bands like Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Motionless in White took the stage and added to the festival’s electrifying atmosphere.

Conclusion: Corey Taylor’s encounter at the Inkcarceration Festival adds an entertaining twist to his well-known persona as the frontman for Slipknot. The festival’s unique location and haunted-house experience served as a reminder that even the scariest figures in metal can be startled and enjoy a good laugh.