Unitrópico will have offices in Villanueva and Paz de Ariporo – news

The Minister of Transportation, William Camargo, affirmed that with the help of the state company Satena, commercial airlines and with the installation of temporary metal bridges, the National Government is facing the mobility problems that are experienced on the road to Llano, affected by the avalanche registered on Monday night in the municipality of Quetame, in the department of Cundinamarca.

In this sense, the head of the Transportation portfolio said in the Colombia Hoy Radio news program that “we already have the provision of metal bridges, which are in Caquetá, to restore two structures that we lost; They are structures of more than 50 meters, which suggest a temporary installation, in order to re-establish traffic conditions very quickly while the final bridges are designed”.

To move forward with this measure, he maintained that it is necessary to review the state of the affected bridges, particularly the foundations and piers.

On the other hand, he stressed that to help travelers, an accompaniment from the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil) has been arranged so that the airlines that provide their service to that region of the country increase their frequency.

In this context, a communication was sent to commercial air service companies, regular and non-scheduled public transport, passenger and/or cargo, so that from this date and until normality is restored on the road, they can carry out additional charter or serial flights to and from the Vanguardia airport, in Villavicencio.

Additionally, Camargo indicated that the Superintendency of Transportation has deployed its powers to deal with the emergency, with the implementation of strategies that supervise the proper provision of the service and the collection of tickets from users.

Increase in frequencies in inter-municipal transport

?Likewise, Minister Camargo asserted in the news bulletin that inter-municipal transport companies will increase their frequencies to use alternate routes arranged to help travelers.

Therefore, users of the road to the Llano are recommended to take the two alternate routes enabled and described below:

• Light vehicles: Bogota – Sisga – Guateque – San Luis de Gaceno – El Secret – Carob – Villanueva – Ravine – Paratebueno – Cumaral – Restrepo – Villavicencio

• All types of vehicles with restricted passage: Bogotá – Sisga – Tunja – Paipa – Duitama – Sogamoso – Aguazul – Monterrey – Carob – Villanueva – Ravine – Paratebueno – Cumaral – Restrepo – Villavicencio

Source: Ministry of Transport

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

