Slow metabolism, this is the only way to reactivate it and lose weight
Health

by admin
Slow metabolism is a critical issue that affects many: this can also lead to weight stalling, ensuring that even if you follow a diet you do not lose weight.

Diet plan (Canva)

You are on a diet, but you don’t lose weight. This is a very widespread nightmare: countless people are following a diet regime I see the number on the scale remain unchanged.

Alarm bell of the weight stallthis situation could be the indicator of how one’s metabolism may have run aground or in any case be not very fast.

Il metabolism becomes slow due to a number of factors – like an unbalanced diet – and not only has the disadvantages in terms aesthetic (with consequent abdominal swelling and accumulated retention), but also of salutein fact involving critical issues such as digestive problems.

Slow metabolism: how to unblock it

treadmill works diet
(Michael Loud – Pixabay)

For sblock the metabolism a series of actions are necessary: ​​among all the reverse diet.

If, in fact, you have followed a very long time too restrictive diet it is possible that the metabolism ran for cover and slowed down.

Therefore it is necessary to field amore nutritious food adding kcal a little at a time: there is no fear of gaining weight, as the body will respond better and you can eating more paradoxically while losing weight.

However, it is important to increase your daily calorie intake gradually: definitely rely on a nutritionist can be very helpful, avoiding the often ineffective DIY.

Another solution is to pay attention to the sleep quality: you must ensure a minimum of 8 hours rest, trying to avoid falling asleep with the phone in hand, often source of stress. Stress is, in fact, the number one enemy when it comes to slow metabolism as it increases the cortisol production – also known as the stress hormone – which does nothing but block or even increase weight.

Another ally is the movement: whether it’s a walk or a gym session, you can too perform floor exercises to reactivate the metabolism. These include lying on your stomach and bending your knees towards your chest while remaining in this position for a few minutes.

