“Slowed my body aging by 20%”

Usa, scientist is about to break the record of 100 days underwater: “I have slowed down the aging of my body by 20%”

Objective 100 days almost achieved, but above all the previous record of permanence underwater which was stopped at 73 days has already been smashed. In fact, since March 1, the American scientist Joseph (Joe) Wisdom, 55, a retired US Navy officer and director of the International Board of Undersea Medicine (Ibum), lives in a 100 square meter capsule, the Jules Undersea Lodge Habitat, about six meters deep in the Atlantic Ocean. And from his Instagram page he updates his fans on the progress of the experiment aimed at studying the impact of a pressurized environment on the human body over a long period, without returning to the surface. “I have slowed down the aging of my body by 20%,” he commented in a direct social media, exposing the first results of his health tests.

Joe Dituri, better known as Dr. Deep Sea, reported the first results of the tests conducted on his body via social media. And how has his body changed from March to today? Considering telomeres, i.e. the most unstable part of DNA that shortens with age, it would appear that his “are 20% longer” and that he has “up to 10 times more stem cells” than when he moved into the diving pod.

Additionally, her “inflammatory markers were cut in half” and her “cholesterol dropped by 72 points,” she added.

These changes for the better in health are due precisely to the pressure to which Dituri is subjected under current living conditions. Pressure that is similar to that of hyperbaric chambers, where cerebral blood flow, cerebral metabolism and brain microstructure are improved, with consequent enhancement of cognitive, physical and sleep functions.

