Small white spots on the skin: what they are and what to do

White spots on the skin can be annoying and worrying, especially when they appear suddenly for no apparent cause.

There are several causes that can lead to the appearance of white spots on the skin. One of the most common causes is vitiligo, an autoimmune disease that affects melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. Vitiligo causes the destruction of pigmented skin cells, leaving white or depigmented areas.

In addition to vitiligoThere are also other skin infections that can cause white spots. For example, pityriasis versicolor. It is a’fungal infection, which causes discoloration of certain areas of the body. Also some bacterial infections, such as leprosy, they can also cause the appearance of this phenomenon.

But it is also important to know that light spots on the skin can be harmful if they are caused by severe burns or sun damage. Excessive exposure to the sun without proper protection can damage your melanocytesthe cells responsible for the production of melanincausing depigmentation and other problems.

What to do if albino spots appear on the skin

The first thing to do if they appear white spots on the skin is to consult a dermatologist. Only an expert can determine the exact cause of white spots and prescribe the appropriate treatment. In some cases, blood tests or biopsies may be needed to get an accurate diagnosis.

White spots on the skin: what to do – Tantasalute.it

In some cases the light spots can be caused by vitiligotreatment may involve the application of steroids or creams containing tacrolimus o pimecrolimus to reduce inflammation and skin discoloration. In some cases, phototherapy, which uses ultraviolet light to stimulate the production of melanin in the affected areas, may also be recommended.

If, on the other hand, they are caused by infections such as the pityriasis versicolor or other skin conditions, they may be prescribed antifungals or antibiotics to treat the infection. It is important to carefully follow the dermatologist’s instructions and complete the treatment cycle to obtain effective results.

In addition, it is essential to protect skin exposed to the sun with sunscreens broad spectrum with a high protection factor. Exposure to sunlight can make white spots worse and cause further skin damage.

It is also important to keep a good one skin care routine, which includes regular hydration and using gentle, non-irritating products. Avoiding the use of harsh chemicals and reducing your exposure to any irritants or allergens can help keep your skin healthy and prevent the appearance of white spots.

