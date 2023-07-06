Home » US labor data sinks European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari loses more than 2.5%
Business

US labor data sinks European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari loses more than 2.5%

by admin
US labor data sinks European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari loses more than 2.5%

The European stock exchanges close with a heavy deficit, the main lists all report losses of more than 2%, after the data on the labor market in the USA – which grows well beyond estimates in June – and brought Wall Street down, with investors worried about another rate hike by the Fed to curb inflation. At the end of trading, the Cac 40 index of Paris lost 3.13% with 7,082.29 points, the Ftse Mib of Milan 2.53% with 27,506.91, the Dax of Frankfurt 2.60% with 15,522 .95 while the FTSE 100 of London is 2.15% with 7,282.34.

See also  Pan Yanhong, Chairman of China Pacific Insurance Life Insurance was elected "2021 Shanghai Financial Industry Leader"-Economic Observer Network-Professional Financial News Website

You may also like

Russian economy: Ruble continues to plummet after Wagner...

Strong sales in Piazza Affari (-2.5%), against the...

Mexican Peso Soars to New Record in Currency...

Agency to coordinate the subsidiaries in the Pd...

Exploring the Growth Potential of Casual Games: Highlights...

5 reasons why investors should prepare for stock...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 6th. The Fed minutes...

Hong Kong Stocks Plummeted, Hang Seng Index Hits...

Opportunity right of residence: 49,000 foreigners submit applications

Resolution 15 of 06/26/2023 – Adoption of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy