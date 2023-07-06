US labor data sinks European stock exchanges, Piazza Affari loses more than 2.5%

The European stock exchanges close with a heavy deficit, the main lists all report losses of more than 2%, after the data on the labor market in the USA – which grows well beyond estimates in June – and brought Wall Street down, with investors worried about another rate hike by the Fed to curb inflation. At the end of trading, the Cac 40 index of Paris lost 3.13% with 7,082.29 points, the Ftse Mib of Milan 2.53% with 27,506.91, the Dax of Frankfurt 2.60% with 15,522 .95 while the FTSE 100 of London is 2.15% with 7,282.34.

