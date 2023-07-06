US-Russia tension in the Syrian skies: Moscow’s sukhoi tries to shoot down the US drone – Video

Russian fighter Su-35 they got dangerously close to several drones Usa Mq-9 in the skies of Syria, forcing US aircraft to carry out evasive maneuvers. This was reported by the US military authorities, who released a video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday. In the video, a Russian fighter can be seen approaching a US drone and then releasing jamming rockets, attached to parachutes, which interfere in the route of the American aircraft. The drones, US military authorities said, were used for reconnaissance and were not armed

