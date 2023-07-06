Technogym opens a pop-up store in Porto Cervo

Listen to the audio version of the article

Technogym greets summer with a new pop-up store in Porto Cervo. Until 3 September, in fact, the company specializing in digital products and technologies for fitness, sport, wellness and health will be present with a dedicated space inside Waterfront, the luxury village in the Sardinian locality which hosts brands of luxury and lifestyle. Technogym master trainers will be available every day for dedicated training sessions. To register for classes you will need to download the Technogym App, the training app that offers the most suitable workout for everyone by combining scientific research, artificial intelligence, video content.

Inside the space, visitors will be able to discover and purchase the most innovative products for home fitness, including the new Technogym Run, the first treadmill for cardio and strength training; Technogym Ride, the indoor bike designed with champions for cyclist training; and the Technogym Bench, the design bench for functional and strength training designed to combine maximum training variety with minimum bulk.

They will also find Unica, the multi-station that allows you to train all muscle groups, and a selection of products from the Personal collection, the exclusive line resulting from the collaboration with Antonio Citterio, including Kinesis which offers the possibility of performing more than 200 fewer exercises one square meter of space.

