Home Health Smallpox monkeys: the US declares a national emergency – Last Hour
Health

Smallpox monkeys: the US declares a national emergency – Last Hour

by admin
Smallpox monkeys: the US declares a national emergency – Last Hour
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 04 AUG – The US Department of Health has declared monkeypox a national health emergency. This was announced by the American Health Minister Xavier Becerra. There are 6,600 cases of the disease in the United States, he specified, noting that there are over 1 million vaccines that will be distributed throughout the country. California and New York, which are the most affected states, had already declared an emergency in recent days. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy