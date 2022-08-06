news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, AUGUST 06 – The vaccination campaign for monkeypox will start from Spallanzani in Rome. After the circular of the Ministry of Health, which defined the modalities and the audience of immunization, from Monday the National Institute for Infectious Diseases will lead the way for the administration of the serum followed by Milan which will start the campaign this week. In the other two regions most affected by the infections, Veneto and Emilia Romagna, the date for the start of administration has not yet been set. In Rome, the Lazio Region announces, those who fall within the categories listed in the ministerial circular can book by sending an email to [email protected], while in Lombardy, where the cases found have risen to 269, a task force has been created to which also includes three representatives of associations active in the fight against AIDS, Milano Check Point, the Milanese section of Lila and Asa. (HANDLE).

