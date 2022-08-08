news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 AUGUST – The administration of the vaccine against monkeypox begins on Thursday in Lombardy. There are about 2,000 doses destined for the Region that should arrive today from Lazio.



In the afternoon the coordination unit constituted by the Pirellone will meet to define the guidelines for the administrations. It is not excluded, especially if it were possible to speed up distribution, that the first vaccinations could start as early as Wednesday.



The task force wanted by the Region includes a representation of the DG Welfare, the directors of the Infectious Diseases Centers and three representatives of associations active in the fight against AIDS, Milan Check Point, the Milanese section of Lila and Asa. (HANDLE).

