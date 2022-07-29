Do you want to advertise on this site?

It is not the first Brescia to become infected. But it is the first case confirmed at the Spedali Civili of Brescia. In fact, from the laboratories of the main hospital in the city it was certified that a patient has contracted the monkeypox returning from a trip. He is hospitalized in the infectious disease ward and until now he would have manifested the disease only on the skin. The general conditions are considered good by the doctors, so much so that in days the patient should be discharged and continue the treatment at home, obviously in isolation until complete recovery.

