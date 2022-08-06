Home Health Smallpox of the Apes, vaccinations will start in Rome from Monday – breaking latest news
Smallpox of the Apes, vaccinations will start in Rome from Monday

Smallpox of the Apes, vaccinations will start in Rome from Monday
From Monday 8 August the Spallanzani Institute starts the vaccination for monkeypox for the categories indicated in the circular of the Ministry of Health. This was announced by the Lazio Region.

Those who fall within the categories listed in the circular (laboratory personnel with possible direct exposure to orthopoxvirus; gay, transgender, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), who fall into some specific risk categories) can book by sending an email to [email protected]

They are the ones that have the most cases: Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia and Veneto (ANSA)

