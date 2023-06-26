Smallpox, the EU stocks up on vaccine with a supply of 10 million – Healthcare

Smallpox, the EU stocks up on vaccine with a supply of 10 million © ANSA/EPA

The European Union has entered into a 10 million euro contract with Bavarian Nordic for the purchase of smallpox vaccines. The vaccines, which are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2024, will be used as a strategic reserve to respond to possible biological threats under the European rescEU programme. The Danish company made it known in a note.

“Since last year we have collaborated with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) to deliver our vaccine in response to the mpox outbreak, leading to a multi-year partnership that has expanded access to the vaccine across Europe,” he said Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic. “With this new contract – he added – we are also helping to strengthen the EU’s capacity to respond to future health crises, such as intentional attacks or the unintentional release of smallpox,” he added.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

