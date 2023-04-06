Smoking cessation with deep hypnosis in the hypnosis practice in Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Dr. phil. Elmar Basse | Hypnose Hamburg

energetic Tiefenhypnose in the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg with the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy and hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse is a very helpful method to get yourself dated Smoking to free. Lots of reviews and reviews of Elmar Basse’s work to help people quit smoking show how much his work is appreciated.

Anyone who has ever tried to get rid of even the most innocuous habits has found that they can be extremely stubborn. According to hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for Hypnose Hamburg however, more than a mere habit. According to Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg, a very important criterion for assessing whether a given behavior pattern is a mere habit or a dependency is the question of whether there is a so-called withdrawal syndrome, i.e. to put it simply: whether the individual exhibits withdrawal symptoms when they stop their problematic behavior.

According to Elmar Basse, in many people affected by addiction, such withdrawal symptoms are already noticeable physically: longing behavior is noticeable, the body demands its drug and can produce symptoms such as sweating, tremors, increased heart rate and many others. According to Elmar Basse, such symptoms can also be observed in quite a few people who have been smoking up to now and who are finally on their way to quitting smoking. However, the purely physical symptoms of withdrawal are usually much less pronounced in smokers than, for example, in people who are under alcohol addiction suffer and want to stop drinking.

However, what can be very noticeable in smoking cessation and what qualifies smoking as a dependency and not as a mere habit are the psychological withdrawal symptoms. Even if many people believe that they smoke because they like it so much, it has been scientifically proven, explains Elmar Basse, that smoking has a calming effect above all: the intake of nicotine (in conjunction with the intake of other toxins) dissolves the body experiences a kind of pain to which it reacts by releasing happy hormones (endorphins and endomorphins). The smoker feels calmed and relaxed as long as these hormones are at work. However, if he has smoked the last cigarette and does not immediately smoke a new one, according to Elmar Basse, the nicotine level in the blood will drop. This gives the organism the information that it will not be poisoned any further, which is why the production of endorphins is also stopped. As a result, people become less calm and relaxed, they perceive stress stimuli more clearly again, react more or less sensitively to them and get into psychological stress states which they often find difficult to bear, which is why they can then feel inclined to smoke again, to put an end to this awkward situation.

According to Elmar Basse, this situation arises in a particularly acute form for people who smoke when they want to stop smoking altogether. As a psychological withdrawal syndrome, he may experience, among other things, irritability, restlessness, stress, emotional tension and more. This can be difficult to bear, which is why there is a risk of relapsing into old smoking habits. Hypnosis in the practice for hypnosis Hamburg with Dr. phil. Elmar Basse can make an exemption possible here.

Doesn’t experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more. Interested parties are also welcome to contact Elmar Basse by telephone or e-mail to inquire whether their concerns can be treated with hypnosis. The appointment can be made by telephone. However, there is also an online appointment calendar available on the Internet, via which appointments can be made directly electronically.

Contact

dr phil. Elmar Basse – Hypnosis Hamburg | Psychotherapy practitioner

Elmar Basse

Colonnaden 5

20354 Hamburg

040-33313361



