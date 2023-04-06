.

Berlin (German news agency) – A third of Germans (34 percent, +8) do not trust any party to have good climate and environmental policies. That was the result of a survey by Infratest among 1,304 voters for the ARD “Deutschlandtrend” from Monday to Wednesday of this week.

32 percent trust the Greens most likely to have good climate and environmental policies. When it comes to the party’s core issue, that is 15 percentage points less than in September 2022. 13 percent believe the CDU/CSU are most likely to have good climate and environmental policies (+3). Nine percent say that of the SPD (+4), four percent each of the FDP (+/-0) and the AfD (+1).

Two percent named the left (+/-0) on this question, and two percent also named another party (-1). The citizens currently attach particular importance to environmental and climate protection. If you ask openly what is currently the most important and second most important problem that German politicians should urgently deal with, a total of 26 percent name environmental protection and climate change (+9 compared to January). The Ukraine war follows in second place with 25 percent (+1).

The issue of immigration and flight has gained in importance for citizens (19 percent, +6). The energy policy/energy transition complex (17 percent, -2) decreased slightly after the winter. This is followed, with unchanged values, by dealing with price increases (14 percent) and the topic of social injustice and poverty (13 percent). When it comes to climate protection, the dissatisfaction of the citizens with the work of the federal government is particularly high. 27 percent are satisfied with the measures taken in this area (-7 compared to July 2022); 69 percent are dissatisfied with it. 28 percent are satisfied with the transport policy, 67 percent are dissatisfied. 28 percent are satisfied with the budget and financial policy, 66 percent are dissatisfied. In the past six months, there has been a slight improvement in the relief given to citizens due to rising prices: 29 percent are currently satisfied with this (+8 compared to October), but a clear majority of 68 percent are dissatisfied. 30 percent rated the refugee and immigration policy positively, 65 percent negatively. The view of those entitled to vote on the work of the federal government has improved significantly in two other areas: 43 percent are satisfied with the security of energy supply in Germany (+16 compared to October), but a majority of 54 percent is still dissatisfied with it. The German government’s course in the Ukraine war is rated ten percentage points better than it was at the beginning of February: 46 percent are currently satisfied with it, 49 percent are dissatisfied.

