Smoking: Getting rid of unhealthy vices – DKV consumer information

Health effects and cessation tips for World No Tobacco Day

There are more smokers in Germany again. According to a current survey on smoking behavior (DEBRA study), 35.5 percent of Germans aged 14 and over smoke regularly. The percentage has risen sharply, especially among 14 to 17 year olds. Most people know that smoking is bad for your health. On World No Tobacco Day on May 31, Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV, explains the effects on health and gives tips on how to successfully become smoke-free – and stay that way.

What Makes Cigarettes So Dangerous?

Smoking is one of the greatest avoidable health risks in this country. “In the long term, tobacco consumption leads to an increased risk of lung cancer,” says Solveig Haw, health expert at DKV. There may also be a connection between the disease and smoking in other types of cancer, such as in the nose and throat, liver, pancreas, kidney and bladder, but also in breast and cervical cancer and some forms of leukemia. In addition, smokers should not underestimate the other health risks such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks or strokes. In addition, smoking can promote acute respiratory diseases such as flu, bronchitis or colds, as it weakens the immune system. “Tobacco consumption can also have a negative effect on fertility and the skin,” adds Haw.

E-cigarette trend: the healthier alternative?

The popular e-cigarettes are not quite as harmless as many believe. Recent studies suggest that e-cigarettes can have negative effects on oral health. The cause: “The steam from the devices can contain cell-damaging substances such as propylene glycol or glycerin,” explains the health expert at DKV. “They can irritate the gums and periodontium and lead to inflammation such as periodontitis.” Although the long-term effects have not yet been adequately studied, researchers also assume that some aromas can trigger allergies or cause eye irritation and breathing difficulties in sensitive people. “The impact of e-cigarette vaping on dental health depends on how much and how often smokers vape,” says Haw.

Become smoke-free – and stay

The resolution to quit smoking is easy to make, but sticking to it is difficult. “The most important thing for long-term success is to break rituals to prevent a relapse into old habits,” says the health expert. “In order for the path to a smoke-free life to be successful, the first step should be to throw away all smoking paraphernalia.” By the way: Activities that keep your hands busy can help suppress the desire for a cigarette. Because this often subsides after 30 seconds to three minutes.

Reduce risk factor stress

Those who feel stressed can find it particularly difficult to give up cigarettes. Haw then advises to actively distract yourself. Suitable for this are, for example, breathing or relaxation exercises, chewing gum or snacking on fruit, vegetable sticks or nuts. “But exercise also counteracts the urge to smoke – and at the same time reduces the feeling of stress,” says the DKV expert. “Exercise can also prevent possible weight gain, which is common in newly minted non-smokers.” A new, exciting hobby can also help to give up cigarettes.

Aids are allowed

Anyone who finds it difficult to walk the path to a smoke-free life can get help. There are now numerous digital offers that help to live smoke-free in the long term. “Apps also inform ex-smokers, for example, about the positive health effects they have had since quitting, or their previous savings,” explains Haw. The DKV, for example, makes the “Smoke-free at last” program available to its policyholders free of charge. Other possible contact points are doctors, psychologists, advice centers or self-help groups. But “aids” such as nicotine chewing gum or patches can also help smokers. “Small rewards such as a nice bouquet of flowers, a good book or a visit to your favorite Italian restaurant ensure that the person concerned perceives the weaning as something positive and can thus help to persevere,” advises the health expert.

