Strong comeback of the influenza virus in Westphalia-Lippe: AOK takes stock of the end of the 2022/2023 flu season and urgently recommends vaccination

Dortmund – In the past flu season 2022/2023, the flu epidemic in Westphalia-Lippe returned with full force. Almost 18,800 cases have been reported. The AOK NordWest drew up this balance today in Dortmund. After the flu epidemic had practically failed in the previous two years, it now hit with great force. And that was unusually early in October. Before the corona pandemic, the flu waves usually only started in January. AOK CEO Tom Ackermann is not surprised by the drastic increase: “During the corona pandemic, many people were protected from the viruses by masks and other infection protection measures such as distance and hygiene rules. As a result, the influenza virus was significantly reduced. Without protective measures, the viruses have the opportunity to spread unhindered again.”

Strong increase in the number of cases

According to the latest figures from the Berlin Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 18,797 influenza infections were reported in Westphalia-Lippe between the beginning of October 2022 and the end of April 2023. In contrast, there were only 608 cases in the 2021/2022 flu season, and only 50 in the previous season. Over 12,500 cases were registered in the 2018/2019 flu season before Corona.

AOK strongly recommends getting the flu shot

With the return of the flu epidemic, the AOK NordWest urgently advises using the flu vaccination. The Standing Vaccination Committee (STIKO) at the RKI recommends vaccination for people over the age of 60, also for people with an increased health risk such as pregnant women and the chronically ill of all age groups, as well as for medical and nursing staff and groups of people with extensive public traffic. The best period for vaccination is October to November.

Difference: flu and common cold

The viral infection “influenza” should not be confused with the clinical pictures known as ‘influenza infections’. In comparison to the flu-like infection with cough, runny nose and hoarseness, the viral flu often takes a severe course with high fever, muscle aches and headaches and a dry, hacking cough.