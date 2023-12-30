Home » So the roar of a supercar could “awaken” Michael Schumacher from a coma
So the roar of a supercar could “awaken” Michael Schumacher from a coma

So the roar of a supercar could “awaken” Michael Schumacher from a coma

Michael Schumacher he’s back on track. On a Mercedes Amg, as a passenger, to stimulate his motor memory. This is one of the “unconventional” rehabilitations that the former Ferrari driver is undergoing 10 years after the skiing accident that sent him into a coma. Since then there has been conflicting news about his state of health. But his family keeps everything in the strictest confidence so as not to reveal anything about the real physical and mental conditions of the seven-time world champion.

