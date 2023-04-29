social networks rejoice. Super guest Emma Marrone

One episode from semifinalreturns tonight on Canale 5 Amici 22 for the seventh episode. Although in these hours there are rumors about the positivity of two students, not yet denied, the episode will be aired regularly because it has already been recorded on Thursday.

Covid at Amici 22: two positive students, bet at risk? Here’s what’s happening

Seventh episode friends: social networks celebrate the new elimination. Super host Emma

Friends 2022, Wax is a son of art: his brother is a singer, his mother a famous artist. But it’s yellow on the name

Advances

The countdown has begun, the final is approaching, seven students still in the running for victory:

Angelina, Cricca and Maddalena for the Cuccarini/Emanuel Lo team

Aaron and Isobel for the Zerbi/Celentano team

And Wax and Mattia for the Arisa/Todaro team.

If you don’t want to have spoilers on what will happen during tonight’s live broadcast, we advise you not to go further in reading.

Warning Spoilers

Thanks to the previews provided by the Amici News Twitter account, we can tell you that the first heat is the Zerbi-Celentano team, which challenges and wins against that of Cuccarini and Emanuel Lo. The singer Cricca is at risk.

In the second heat Zerbi-Celentano challenge and lose against the Arisa-Todaro team. At risk of elimination is the singer Aaron.

In the third round Arisa and Raimondo also win against the Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo team, still having the upper hand. At risk is the dancer Maddalena.

The final ballot is therefore between Cricca, Araron and Maddalena. The ballerina is the first to escape. The last fight is between Clique and Aaron. As always, we will find out the outcome during tonight’s live broadcast.

But according to the rumors, the one eliminated from the episode would be Cricca, to the delight of social networks that have been asking for his elimination for some time… we’ll see.

The guests

On the Amici stage, this evening, Enrico Brignano returns for the third time as a super guest in the studio

Emma protagonist of the music scene for over 10 years presents her new single “Half the world” (released on Friday 28 April and first extract from the next album)

Read the full article

are Leggo.it