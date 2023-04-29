The premiere of “Bad Mom” ​​was well received! Luo Meilan cruelly “turned bad” in order to win, Li Daoxuan was forced to suppress the K-book, and the rebellion broke out on the day of the test! (EP.1) – KSD Korean Star Network (Korean Drama)

korean drama



Sani

2023-04-29T18:09:00+08:00

JTBC’s new drama “Bad Mom” ​​starring Li Daoxuan, Luo Milan, An Eunzhen, Yoo Insu, etc. started airing this week and was well received. The ratings of the second episode continued to rise. Many reversals and coincidences gave people goosebumps!

“Bad Mom” ​​is a healing comedy that tells the story of “Young Soon”, a mother who desperately became a bad mother for her posthumous child, and “Qianghao”, a son who became a child due to accidental amnesia, looking for the lost happiness.

(Source: [email protected])

advertise

*The following content contains the key content of the first episode of “Bad Mom”!

(Source: KSD)

never met father

Chen Yingshun (played by Luo Meilan) and her husband Cui Haizhi (played by Zhao Zhenxiong) run a pig farm together. Although it is hard work, they are very happy, and they are also full of expectations for the upcoming baby. In order to welcome the Olympic torch, the village decided to demolish the unsightly pig farm. The construction company actually set fire to the pig pen at night and forced them to leave. Hai Zhi tried his best, but unexpectedly the prosecutor was with the construction company. Instead, he murdered Hai Zhi and told Yingshun that he committed suicide. Yingshun was extremely sad, and in order not to be bullied anymore, she decided to train her son to be a judge, so she did not hesitate to become a bad mother.

(Source: [email protected])

Born under the same roof on the same day

Yingshun came to another village “Zhaoyouli” and gave birth almost at the same time as the local Zheng Shi. The two babies were Cui Qianghao (played by Li Daoxuan) and Li Meizhu (played by Ahn Eunjin). Qianghao grew up under the pressure of his mother, and was not even allowed to eat too much, just to keep his head clear.

(Source: [email protected])

Fortunately, Qianghao is accompanied by the cheerful and optimistic Meizhu, and the childhood sweethearts gradually become lovers. Unexpectedly, on the day of the academic test, Meizhu was knocked down by a motorcycle and fell into a coma. Qianghao gave up the exam to take care of her, and clashed with his mother after returning home.

(Source: [email protected])

Yingshun asked “Why did you ruin your life for others”, Qianghao finally couldn’t bear the grievances he had suppressed for many years: Where is my life? That’s just your unwillingness, mom! Qianghao has no father, and has hardly felt the warmth of a mother’s love. He only reads books in his life but has no purpose. The growth process is really distressing T^T

(Source: [email protected])

Become an accomplice to the murder of the father and the enemy

The clever and strong man successfully became a prosecutor, but he still refused to commute the defendant’s sentence despite the evidence. After leaving the court, he went to meet the person who was secretly assisting him. The other party was “Song Youbi” (played by Cui Wucheng), the chairman of the Youbi Group, the person who killed Qianghao’s father back then.

(Source: Screenshot of Netflix @ “Bad Mom”)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news