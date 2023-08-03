Social Plan “Sport for all” Inclusion, Neighborhoods, Prisons and Parks: the lists of those eligible for funding have been published

Sport and Health, in collaboration with the Department for Sport, has created the Social Plan “Sport for all”, an initiative strongly desired by the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi.

It is a sporting and social intervention model that aims to break down all barriers to accessing sport and concretely declines the principle of the right to sport for individuals and communities. The goal is to promote healthy lifestyles through physical activity and sport, improving the health conditions and psycho-physical well-being of individuals and promoting the social cohesion of communities.

The Board of Directors of Sport and Health has approved a first plan which includes a total of 263 projects, which add to the 460 projects already active throughout the national territory: 80 “Sport for all – Inclusion” projects, 38 projects for ” Everyone’s sport – Districts”, 83 projects for “Everyone’s sport – Prisons” and 62 projects for “Everyone’s sport – Parks”.

Overall, 9.3 million euros will be allocated to Amateur Sports Associations and Societies, Third Sector Entities and Municipalities. During 2023, the commitment of additional resources to support social sport is expected.

Al link sportesalute.eu/sportditutti.html and the lists of Asd, SSD, Ets and Municipalities eligible for funding are published on the Department of Sport website.

PROJECT SPECIFIC INFO

SPORTS FOR EVERYONE – Inclusion

The Project aims to support the ASD/SSD and the ETS in the sports field that carry out social activities in the area through projects that use sport as an educational tool and for the prevention of social and psychophysical discomfort, for development and social inclusion, recovery and socialisation, integration of groups at risk of marginalization and minorities, guaranteeing access to sport for all.

80 the sports and social projects that can be financed and guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 23 in the North, 17 in the Centre, 40 in the South and Islands; The Regions with the highest number of ASD/SSD/ETS eligible for funding are Campania, Lombardy, Puglia and Sicily.



SPORTS FOR EVERYONE – Neighborhoods

The Project aims to support the ASD/SSD and ETS in the sports field that operate in difficult territorial contexts, in collaboration with other subjects operating in the area, using sport and its educational values ​​as a tool for development and social inclusion. The Project intends to foster the educational alliance between the sports system and the Third Sector system thanks to principals at the service of the reference communities. The initiative is part of a complex social scenario in terms of lack of access to education, recreational, cultural and sporting spaces, especially by minors.

38 the sports and social projects that can be financed and guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 5 in the North, 12 in the Centre, 21 in the South and Islands; The Regions with the highest number of ASD/SSD/ETS eligible for funding are Campania, Lazio, Puglia and Sicily.



SPORTS FOR EVERYONE – Prisons

The Project promotes sport as a tool and opportunity for re-education for prisoners, through the enhancement of sporting activity in prisons for adults and juveniles, in collaboration with the Department of Penitentiary Administration and the Department of Juvenile and Community Justice. The Project envisages the creation of physical/sports activities and training for prisoners and training for sports operators and prison administration personnel.

83 the sports and social projects that can be financed and guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 17 in the North, 24 in the Centre, 42 in the South and Islands; The Regions with the highest number of ASD/SSD/ETS eligible for funding are Lazio, Sicily, Campania and Calabria.



SPORTS FOR EVERYONE – Parks

The Project aims to create new equipped sports areas within public municipal parks or beaches through the provision of fixed structures for carrying out free-body outdoor sports, in collaboration with the National Association of Italian Municipalities . The financed Municipalities, in addition to co-financing each creation with a contribution equal to 50%, will have to provide for the adoption of the equipped areas, for a minimum of two years, by Associations or Amateur Sports Societies operating in the area which ensure the maintenance of the areas and related equipment.

62 the Municipalities eligible for funding which guarantee the following national territorial coverage: 28 in the North, 12 in the Centre, 22 in the South and Islands; The Regions with the highest number of Municipalities eligible for funding are Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Veneto.

Economic resources “A SPORT FOR EVERYONE”

Project

Total allocation

Appropriation on Notice

Municipal co-financing

Neighborhoods

€ 3.680.618,69

€ 3.680.618,69

Inclusion

€ 2.393.362,15

€ 2.393.362,15

Prisons

€ 1.354.208,66

€ 1.354.208,66

Parks

€ 1.895.000,00

Of which:

– € 947.500,00 SeS

– € 947,500.00 Municipalities

€ 947.500,00

€ 947.500,00

Total

€ 9.323.189,50

€ 8.375.689,50

€ 947.500,00

