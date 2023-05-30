Soft ground never again! This is how the delivery pizza arrives at your place crispy

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the front runners when it comes to ordering food. Popular variants such as margherita, salami or pepperoni are often delivered in practical cardboard boxes. But what many do not know is that there is a simple trick to significantly improve the taste of the delivered pizza.

Pizza is one of the most popular dishes in Germany. This was the result of the 2022 annual report by the Lieferando delivery service, in which the Margherita pizza was ranked fifth among the most popular dishes of the year. The cheeseburger came in first, followed by fries, chicken and hamburgers.

The popularity of delivery pizza is hardly surprising. If you want to bake a pizza Margheirta, salami or Verdura yourself, you have to invest a lot of time. Between being able to prepare the pizza yourself or resorting to the frozen product, the delivery service is a popular option.

The pizza always arrives crispy when you get there

Anyone who regularly orders pizza from the delivery service may be familiar with the following problem: Especially with longer delivery times, the pizza is often not only cold, but also soft.

This is partly due to the moisture in the box. If the still-hot pizza is placed in a closed package, the steam creates moisture that is trapped inside and softens the bottom. However, as professional pizza maker Dennis Lee revealed to The Takeout, there is a simple trick to prevent this.

This is how you prevent soft pizza crusts

According to pizza expert Lee, a simple request when ordering can prevent, or at least reduce, soggy pizza. If you’re ordering a pizza for pickup or delivery – and the delivery or pickup takes more than 20 minutes, you should specify that you want the pizza uncut.

The sauces and cheese on the pizza contain moisture. If the pizza is now cut, the moist topping penetrates the cut surfaces, seeps into the pizza base and softens it in addition to the steam. It can therefore make sense to order the pizza uncut.

also read