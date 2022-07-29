Fruit juices are increasingly popular among Italians, and most people tend to buy them because they consider them healthy. But the truth is quite different: among added sugars, dyes and other harmful substances, few are approved by nutritionists.

According to a survey published by the monthly “Il Salvagente”, in Italy there are 765 million liters of fruit juices that are drunk every year. Fruit juices are becoming more and more popular. It is mainly children who drink them in the summer, but the age range of consumers is actually very varied.

Most people tend to compare fruit juices because they consider them healthy, as well as good, as they are fruit-based. But is it really so? In its article, Il Salvagente magazine analyzed ten pear juices from the most popular brands in the laboratory.

Why were the pear ones chosen? The reason is simple: it is one of the favorite flavors of customers. From the results, it was found that the juices contained sugar and pesticides (i.e. anti-parasites). Although they were present in non-worrying quantities, the presence of certain substances is likely to be harmful to health in the long run.

What are the best fruit juices?

As explained by the nutritionist Irene Tornisello, lthe presence of added sugars and substances such as sweeteners and dyes makes fruit juices potentially harmful if consumed excessively.

The offer of fruit juices is very varied and, by following a few tips, you can choose the best quality by simply looking at the labels. The brand, or the price, in fact, are not the only factors that matter: the advice is to always pay attention to what is written on the labels.

First of all, make sure that the juices contain 100% fruit. Also, the healthiest fruit juices are the ones that they do not contain added sugars. Fruit alone is already sweet and the addition of sugar is not necessary but, on the contrary, harmful.

Continuing with the list of what a fruit juice must not contain to be truly healthy, we have: dyes, sweeteners and aquto. The brands recommended by nutritionists are Santal 100% fruit with no added sugar, Almaverde Bio with no added sugar and Yoga with no added sugar.

In any case, the invitation of the experts is from prepare fruit juice at home. This is the best solution to make sure that the product does not contain added sugars and ingredients. All you need is fruit.