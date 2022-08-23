PlayStation VR2

The warm-up has been very, very long, and Sony’s new generation of VR headset PS VR2 is finally determined to be launched in early 2023. In a post on PlayStation’s official Instagram account, they gave a picture of the full PS VR2 and controller, which is what we’ve seen earlier. Looking back at the launch of the first-generation PS VR 6 years ago, coupled with the warm-up of nearly a year, the journey to the birth of PS VR2 is really long.

A quick spec refresher, according to what PS delivered last month, the PS VR2 will have a resolution of 2,000 x 2,040 pixels per eye and a 90/120Hz refresh rate. It supports the so-called “penetration mode”, which allows players to know whether they are close to the virtual grid and maintain the safety of moving, and also reveals that the next-generation PS VR game will be more than a sitting experience (although other VR platforms have already been able to do so).