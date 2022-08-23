Original title: World soprano Domingo is involved in human trafficking case and is suspected of having contacts with Argentine sectarian organizations

According to reports, the famous Spanish tenor Placido Domingo's name appeared in the investigation of a sect-like organization in Argentina and was also implicated in a human trafficking case. "Client of a Human Trafficking Cult".

This comes after local law enforcement recently dismantled a criminal gang, and tapes captured during the raid showed Domingo had dealt with one of the group’s leaders. After the tapes were exposed, Argentine Commissioner Ricardo Giuri made it clear that Domingo was not being investigated because he was not a member of a criminal gang.

It is reported that Domingo is one of the three tenors in the world. He has faced allegations of sexual harassment by many women in the past three years. He has also been exposed to at least 20 women who have kissed and inappropriately touched, and threatened them if they did not Giving in to their sexual demands will not support their cause.

