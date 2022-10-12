Home Health Sorrento, 17 year old burned at school: dangerous game in the gym
Sorrento, 17 year old burned at school: dangerous game in the gym

the accident

NoonOctober 11, 2022 – 10:07 am

The accident at Salvemini high school could be linked to the “fire spray challenge” that is becoming popular on TikTok: using the lighter to create a blaze with any spray can

It could be related to the “fire spray challenge», The latest madness that is spreading among young people with numerous videos published on TikTok, the incident involving a 17-year-old student from the Salvemini high school in Sorrento. At the end of the hour of physical education, last Friday, October 7, the boy – it seems in the company of other classmates – went to the locker room of the school gym. Here, with a lighter, he accesses the spray stream he was spraying with a can of deodorant. Thus creating one blaze that he could not control and hit him in the face and body.


The dynamics

The young man was immediately rescued by the teachers. And soon after 118 was notified. Within minutes a 118 ambulance arrived at the school and has transported the 17-year-old, who is attending the fourth year of high school, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital. Here the doctors hospitalized him with first and second degree burns on the face and body. In the meantime, the police have launched an investigation to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the facts e check if other classmates have participated in this dangerous game. The 17-year-old is not in danger of life, his condition does not cause particular concern although the burns are important.

